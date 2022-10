AMN

The Depression over northeast Bangladesh and neighborhoods moved north-northeastward and further weakened into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area.

It is lay centered over northeast Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya. It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a low pressure by this evening. Senior scientist at the IMD, R K Jenamani said, the heavy rainfall activity is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, North East Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland.