Cyclone Yaas not to cross Bangladesh coast, strong wind and heavy rainfall likely

WEB DESK

The severe cyclonic storm will not cross the coast of Bangladesh but it will impact the country as heavy rain and strong wind is expected due to the impact of the cyclone. Speaking to the official news agency BSS, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Director Shamsuddin Ahmed said that strong wind with speed upto 70-80 kmph may lash coastal areas. Tidal water may inundate the low lying areas near the coast due to the influence of the full moon.

The Meteorological Department of Bangladesh in its special bulletin issued at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 May, said that the severe cyclonic story Yaas moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. It is likely to move northwestwards further and may cross north Odisha-West Bengal coast by noon on Wednesday, May 26.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, it was centred about 535 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 505 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 390 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 390 kms south-southwest of Payra port.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kms of the cyclone is about 120 kmph rising to 140 kmph in gusts/squalls. The BMD advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist cautionary signal number 3.

Coastal districts including Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Feni,Chattogram among others are likely to experience wind speed of upto 80-100 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm. The low lying areas of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Barisal, Bhola, Noakhali among others are likely to be flooded by 3-6 feet high waves above normal tide.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said in a press release that the government has taken steps to move all the people from the vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters.