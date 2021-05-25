Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.30%;
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
Transgender persons to get Rs 1500 each to meet basic needs in view of COVID pandemic
15 killed in volcano eruption in D R Congo
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 May 2021 10:29:25      انڈین آواز

Cyclone Yaas not to cross Bangladesh coast, strong wind and heavy rainfall likely

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The severe cyclonic storm will not cross the coast of Bangladesh but it will impact the country as heavy rain and strong wind is expected due to the impact of the cyclone. Speaking to the official news agency BSS, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Director Shamsuddin Ahmed said that strong wind with speed upto 70-80 kmph may lash coastal areas. Tidal water may inundate the low lying areas near the coast due to the influence of the full moon.

The Meteorological Department of Bangladesh in its special bulletin issued at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 May, said that the severe cyclonic story Yaas moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. It is likely to move northwestwards further and may cross north Odisha-West Bengal coast by noon on Wednesday, May 26.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, it was centred about 535 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 505 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 390 kms south-southwest of Mongla port and 390 kms south-southwest of Payra port.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kms of the cyclone is about 120 kmph rising to 140 kmph in gusts/squalls. The BMD advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist cautionary signal number 3.

Coastal districts including Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Feni,Chattogram among others are likely to experience wind speed of upto 80-100 kmph with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm. The low lying areas of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Barisal, Bhola, Noakhali among others are likely to be flooded by 3-6 feet high waves above normal tide.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief said in a press release that the government has taken steps to move all the people from the vulnerable areas to cyclone shelters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in wrestler murder case

AMN India’s two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days police custody by ...

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz