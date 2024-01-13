CSR is not just matter of charity & philanthropy but duty to society: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that Corporate Social responsibility – CSR is not just a matter of charity and philanthropy but a duty to society. He was addressing a seminar on the CSR scheme, organized by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at Uttan in the Thane district of Maharashtra today. The seminar was organized to discuss the success and future of the CSR scheme. Thirty entrepreneurial companies and thirty social organizations participated in this seminar.