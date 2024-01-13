Giant billboards of Lord Ram gone up in US

Amid ongoing events and celebrations across the globe ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, giant billboards of Lord Ram have gone up in the United States. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in association with Hindus from across the US, has put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states and more, displaying the message around the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.



The billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are set to join this visual celebration starting Monday, January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter.



The Hindu community in New Jersey is brimming with joy, eagerly anticipating the upcoming Car Rally, Exhibition, Curtain Raiser, Billboards across New York New Jersey, and the grand celebration slated for the 21st night. To commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community across the US has organised several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. AIR