इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2024 12:05:15      انڈین آواز

Giant billboards of Lord Ram gone up in US

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Amid ongoing events and celebrations across the globe ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, giant billboards of Lord Ram have gone up in the United States. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in association with Hindus from across the US, has put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states and more, displaying the message around the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are set to join this visual celebration starting Monday, January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter.

The Hindu community in New Jersey is brimming with joy, eagerly anticipating the upcoming Car Rally, Exhibition, Curtain Raiser, Billboards across New York New Jersey, and the grand celebration slated for the 21st night. To commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community across the US has organised several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. AIR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart