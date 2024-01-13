Indian International Science Festival to be held in Faridabad on Jan 17

AMN

Indian International Science Festival will be held in Faridabad, Haryana from the 17th of this month. The primary objective of this festival is to commemorate the world of science, making it accessible to all. It will continue till 20th January, which aims to engage the public with science and celebrate the joy of science.



In the era defined by technological leaps, India emerges as a global frontrunner, showcasing its unparalleled prowess on the international stage. From the ground-breaking Mars Orbiter Mission to the awe-inspiring Chandrayaan expeditions, India is not just keeping pace with technological advancements, it is leading the charge. Schools and colleges can register to visit the Indian International Science Festival which is open till Monday.