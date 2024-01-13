Kharge’s name proposed as chairperson of INDIA bloc

AMN

After long deliberation among alliance partners, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday appointed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the bloc’s chairperson.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of top alliance leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar and MK Stalin.

The virtual meeting was held to review the seat-sharing arrangement, participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

During the meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was given the INDIA bloc convener’s job.

However, he rejected the convener’s post. He reportedly told the alliance partners that someone from the Congress should take the post.

An official announcement of the decision is likely to be made later today.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attended the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders via video conferencing in Mumbai.

The meeting was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. They joined virtual meeting from Chennai.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav skipped the meeting.

As many as 29 Opposition parties have stitched an alliance to take on the BJP-led ruling NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition parties have resolved to fight the general elections together “as much as possible” to defeat the BJP.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed seat sharing for the Lok Sabha elections and holding joint programmes, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which is scheduled to kick off from Manipur’s Imphal on Sunday.