Six accused in Parliament security breach case remanded to judicial custody till 27 January

Delhi’s Patiala House Court yesterday sent six accused of the Parliament Security Breach case to judicial custody till the 27th of January. Delhi police produced accused Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat and Neelam Azad after the expiry of their custody remand.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur remanded all accused persons to judicial custody till the 27th of January. Delhi police had moved an application seeking judicial custody of all accused persons till the pendency of the investigation.

On January 5, five out of six accused gave their consent for polygraph test. Accused Neelam Azad denied for the polygraph test. In addition, accused Manoranjan and Sagar also gave their consent for Narco Analysis and Brain Mapping test.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap had submitted that Polygraph of all six accused is required and in addition the Narco and Brain mapping of Manoranjan and Sagar. Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Amit Shukla had asked the reason for Narco and Brain mapping of two accused Manoranjan and Sagar.

All the accused persons have been arrested in the Parliament Security Breach case. They are in police custody. This case pertains to the security breach in Parliament on the 13th of December last year.