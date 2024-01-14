इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jan 2024 01:50:48      انڈین آواز

Over 2 crore 26 lakh students register for PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’

Published On: By

AMN

Over 22.6 million students have registered for the 7th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024’ to be held on the 29th of this month. It is a record-breaking registration so far. 

The Ministry of Education had invited online applications from students in classes 6th to 12th, Teachers, and Parents to participate in the event, through a contest on the MyGov portal from the 11th of December 2023 to the 12th of this month.

The Ministry said that 2050 participants will be selected based on their Questions on the My Gov portal and will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister, and a certificate.

The Ministry said that this year, through the unique interactive program over 4000 participants will be interacting with the Prime Minister. It added that the programme will be held in a town hall format at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam this year.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a programme where students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with Prime Minister Modi to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement  ‘Exam Warriors’ led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. 

