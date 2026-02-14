The Indian Awaaz

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to lead UAE delegation at India AI Impact Summit

Feb 14, 2026

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 8:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

On behalf of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation to the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, scheduled from February 16 to 20.

The UAE’s participation aims to strengthen international cooperation in advanced technologies and foster strategic partnerships that support the deployment of artificial intelligence solutions to drive sustainable development and accelerate innovation across key sectors.

The summit will convene heads of state, government leaders, policymakers and experts from more than 100 countries to shape global frameworks for artificial intelligence governance.

Discussions will focus on strategic priorities for AI and enhancing public-private partnerships aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event will also feature panel discussions, specialised expert sessions and an exhibition showcasing the latest technological innovations, with more than 300 leading AI companies from 30 countries expected to participate.

