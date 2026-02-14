BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi completes two years

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 8:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi celebrates its second anniversary today, marking two years since it was inaugurated by Narendra Modi and opened to the public.

As the first traditional stone Hindu temple in West Asia, the landmark has grown into far more than a place of worship.

Akashvani correspondent reports that, since its opening in 2024, it has emerged as a vibrant center for spirituality, cultural dialogue, and community engagement, symbolising harmony, heritage, and shared values in the region.

Built entirely of stone without steel in its superstructure, it was constructed using traditional Hindu architectural methods with hand-carved pink sandstone from Rajasthan and Italian marble.

Thousands of artisans worked on the project, carving intricate pillars, domes and façades following centuries-old temple-building practices.

The construction required years of planning and coordination between Indian craftsmen and local authorities.

As it enters its third year, the temple continues to draw devotees from across the UAE and beyond for daily prayers, festivals and religious ceremonies.

The landmark has become a spiritual home for the UAE’s Indian community while welcoming visitors of all backgrounds, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for interfaith dialogue and cultural tolerance.

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi said that it is a matter of deep spiritual delight.

He said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the temple, UAE added a golden chapter in the history of humanity.

The Mandir gives a single message to the world, one of harmony, spiritual harmony and human harmony. He added that millions have visited over the past two years.