Trump says change in power in Iran ‘would be best thing that could happen’

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 8:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has said that a change in power in Iran would be the best thing that could happen as the US administration weighs whether to take military action against Tehran.

Trump made the comments shortly after visiting with troops in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and after he confirmed earlier in the day that he is deploying a second aircraft carrier group to the Mideast for potential military action against Iran.

Trump said earlier that the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, is being sent from the Caribbean Sea to the Mideast to join other warships and military assets the US has built up in the region.

The Ford will join the USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying guided-missile destroyers, which have been in the region for over two weeks.

The planned deployment comes just days after Trump suggested another round of talks with the Iranians was at hand.

Already, Gulf Arab nations have warned any attack could spiral into another regional conflict in a Mideast still reeling from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Iranians are beginning to hold 40-day mourning ceremonies for the thousands killed in Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month, adding to the internal pressure faced by the sanctions-battered Islamic Republic.