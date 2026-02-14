The Indian Awaaz

United States: 4 killed in small plane crash near Colorado ski resort community

Feb 14, 2026

Last Updated on February 14, 2026

In United States, four people were killed in a small plane crash in northern Colorado near the ski resort community of Steamboat Springs. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that an Epic E1000, a six-seat turboprop plane, crashed with four people on board.

The plane crashed into mountainous terrain in unknown circumstances, according to preliminary information, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board both said they are investigating the crash.

