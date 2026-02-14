The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump deploys aircraft carrier to West Asia region while suggesting talks with Iran

Feb 14, 2026

Last Updated on February 14, 2026 8:28 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump confirmed the deployment of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East to reinforce US warships and military assets in the region.

He said that a change in power in Iran would be the best thing that could happen as the US administration weighs whether to take military action. Trump made the remarks shortly after visiting troops in Ft.

Bragg, North Carolina. The planned deployment of the aircraft carrier comes just days after he suggested another round of talks with the Iranians was at hand.

Gulf Arab nations have warned that any attack could spiral into another regional conflict in a Middle East still reeling from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Iranians are holding 40-day mourning ceremonies for the thousands killed in Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month, adding to the internal pressure faced by the sanctions-battered Islamic Republic.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC clears way for MPs’ swearing-in by Feb 17

Feb 14, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh to pursue interest-based foreign policy with India, Pakistan: Tarique Rahman

Feb 14, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rubio, Starmer Stress Stronger Europe-U.S. Defense Ties at Munich Security Conference

Feb 14, 2026

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC clears way for MPs’ swearing-in by Feb 17

14 February 2026 9:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh to pursue interest-based foreign policy with India, Pakistan: Tarique Rahman

14 February 2026 9:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Rubio, Starmer Stress Stronger Europe-U.S. Defense Ties at Munich Security Conference

14 February 2026 8:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi Celebrates 2 Years of Legacy

14 February 2026 8:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments