US President Donald Trump confirmed the deployment of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East to reinforce US warships and military assets in the region.

He said that a change in power in Iran would be the best thing that could happen as the US administration weighs whether to take military action. Trump made the remarks shortly after visiting troops in Ft.

Bragg, North Carolina. The planned deployment of the aircraft carrier comes just days after he suggested another round of talks with the Iranians was at hand.

Gulf Arab nations have warned that any attack could spiral into another regional conflict in a Middle East still reeling from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Iranians are holding 40-day mourning ceremonies for the thousands killed in Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests last month, adding to the internal pressure faced by the sanctions-battered Islamic Republic.