BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman Vows Law and Order as Top Priority in Bangladesh

Feb 14, 2026

Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairman Tarique Rahman today said that maintaining law and order will be the top priority of the incoming government. Speaking at his first post-election news conference in Dhaka after his party’s landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections, he warned that no anarchy will be tolerated.

Mr. Rahman called upon political parties to show restraint and unity and restore democracy. He thanked law enforcement agencies, the interim government and the Election Commission for what he described as a peaceful, competitive vote and called on party leaders and activists to act responsibly.

Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid said newly elected lawmakers are expected to take oath with a new Cabinet by Wednesday.

