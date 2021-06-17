India witnesses 85% decline in new Covid cases after 75 days
Hajj Committee of India cancels all Hajj applications due to pandemic
Ayodhya land deal row: Sanjay Singh claims house ‘attacked’ by BJP supporters
USAID to grant $115 mn to El Salvador to slow migration
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jun 2021 11:30:11      انڈین آواز

CPI Opposes Govt’s Move to split Ordnance Factories into 7 Corporations

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Communist Party of India, CPI has codemned the Modi government decision to corporatise the Ordnance Factories saying it will have a serious impact on the national security, defence preparedness and self-reliance of the country.

In a statement the CPI General Secretary D. RAJA, said that right from the beginning his party has been opposing the ill-designed move of the Modi government to corporatise the 220 years-old Indian Ordnance Factories consisting of 41 factories throughout the country involved in indigenously manufacturing all defence equipments required for the Armed Forces throughout the country and thereafter to privatise them. Taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic situation the Modi government took various anti-people decisions. One such decision is to corporatise the Ordnance Factories.

At least five ministers in the past including late Manohar Parrikar, former defence minister of the BJP government had given written assurances to the work force that the Ordnance Factories would not be corporatised. However, the Modi government ignoring all those agreements on June 16, 2021 took an arbitrary decision to corporatise the Ordnance Factories and split into seven entities enabling to easily sell the national asset.

Central Trade Unions are of the view that the decision has been taken by putting pressure on the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) to conclude the conciliation proceedings on June 15, 2021 and when three major trade unions who have given strike notice was not present in the conciliation meeting.

Therefore, the Communist Party of India outrightly rejects and opposes the decision of the government. Communist Party of India appeals to the people of the country to oppose this anti-national decision of the government, which will jeopardise the defence of our country. Communist Party of India extends its full support to the employees of Ordnance Factories in their struggle against corporatisation and privatisation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rani Rampal to lead 16-member Indian Women’s hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Rani Rampal on Thursday was retained to lead the Indian Wome ...

India is one of the strongest contenders for medal at Olympics: Former hockey Coach

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Going by the current form and recent performances against strong sides ,India ...

No Sports ministry delegation for the Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Sports ministry on Friday announced that it will not send any official de ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz