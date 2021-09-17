COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%:Govt

AMN

Union Government on Thursday said that 34 districts in the country are reporting weekly positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between five to ten per cent in 32 districts.

Briefing media in New Delhi today, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, almost 68 per cent of total cases reported nationally are from Kerala and it has over 1.99 lakh active cases. He said, five other states – Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have more than 10 thousand active cases.

Mr Bhushan said, the weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below three per cent and 64 districts are still reporting above five per cent COVID positivity. He said, these are the districts of concern where COVID Appropriate Behaviour, vaccination, surveillance must be strictly monitored. Mr Bhushan said, number of active cases has come down to below 3.5 lakhs and country’s cumulative recovery rate is 97.64 per cent.

He said,20 per cent of India’s adult population have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 62 per cent have got at least one dose. Mr Bhushan stressed on vaccine acceptance, COVID Appropriate Behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities during the festive season.

The Secretary said, right now 3,631 Pressure Swing Adsorption, PSA Plants have been started in the country. He said, when these plants get commissioned, they will be able to make available more than four thousand 500 Metric Tonnes of Medical Oxygen.

Director-General of Indian Council of Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargava said, there has been some decrease in infections in Kerala and other states are also in the path of averting future surge. He said, however, festivals are approaching and sudden increase in population density creates a conducive environment for virus spread.

Member (Health) in NITI Aayog Dr. V. K. Paul said, in coming two to three months, everyone has to maintain caution against any upsurge of COVID cases and asked people to remain careful. Dr. Paul expressed happiness that a number of cases stabilising even in Kerala. But, he expressed concern over the situation in Mizoram.