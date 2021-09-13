Six States administer first dose of Covid vaccine to entire eligible population

AMN / WEB DESK

A total of six states and union territories in the country have achieved the feat of administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of their eligible population. These are Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Sikkim.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has congratulated these states and union territories for administering the first dose to 100 per cent of the adult population. Himachal Pradesh has administered 55.74 lakh vaccine doses as the first dose, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu has given 6.26 lakh vaccine doses, Ladakh administered 1.97 lakh doses, Lakshadweep has given 53 thousand 499 doses and Sikkim administered 5.10 lakh doses as first dose to its eligible population. Mr Mandaviya appreciated the health workers in these regions for their diligence and commitment.