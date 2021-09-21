India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2021 05:25:34      انڈین آواز

India to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports to COVAX under Vaccine Maitri

file photo

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today announced resuming of Vaccine Maitri next month.

Addressing the media, Mr Mandaviya informed that India will be resuming export of Vaccines under Vaccine Maitri in order to fulfill the commitment of India towards COVAX, in line with the motto Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. He informed that the surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfill the commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, CEPI and WHO.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous research and production of COVID vaccines in India, Mr Mandaviya said, it is due to the relentless efforts and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India was simultaneously undertaking Research and production of COVID vaccines in line with the global developments. He said, India’s Vaccination drive has been a role model for the world and it is marching ahead with great speed. The Minister said, more than four times, India has crossed one crore since the Vaccination drive was commenced on the 16th of January .

Informing about the expected production in the coming months, he said, more than 30 crore doses will be produced in October and more than 100 crores will be produced in the coming quarter vaccines.

