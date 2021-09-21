India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2021 05:25:27      انڈین آواز

COVID vaccine export to restart from October: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The export of COVID 19 vaccines from India is set to start from October after being stopped in April this year due to a sudden spike in COVID 19 cases and consequent rise in domestic demand for the vaccines in the country.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday that India will start delivering the COVID vaccine to other countries under its ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme from the last quarter of the year after meeting its own domestic demand. It will prioritise the global vaccine sharing platform COVAX and neighbouring countries first as supplies rise, reports Reuters.

The monthly vaccine production in the country is expected to reach over 300 million doses from next month, said the Minister.
‘Vaccine maitri’ is a humanitarian initiative of the government of India to provide COVID 19 vaccine to other countries in the world. Started in January this year, Bangladesh was among the first to receive 2 million doses of the COVID 19 vaccines from India on January 21 as a gift.

Bangladesh had entered into an agreement for the commercial purchase of 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII). India delivered close to 10.3 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh till April which included 7 million doses as commercial supplies and the rest of it as gift from India.

The largest vaccine maker of the world, Serum Institute of India (SII) has been able to treble its output of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 200 million doses compared to April.

The COVID 19 situation in India has also shown remarkable improvement with active cases currently at 3.18 lakhs which is the lowest in almost 6 months. India has also been able to administer over 80.85 crore vaccine doses so far, according to the official figures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Anurag Thakur discusses promotion of sports with Sports Ministers of States

AMN Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today virtually interacted with Sports Ministers of ...

“Delhi Capitals looking to better their Performance in IPL: Axar Patel

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel says his teammates, are looking to rep ...

Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team's ultimat ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz