India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Sep 2021 05:25:49      انڈین آواز

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina donates Tk 3 crore for Durga Puja in Bangladesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina donated Taka 3 crore to the Hindu Kalyan Trust (HKT) on the occasion of the Durga Puja, reports the official news agency BSS.
The cheque of Tk 3 crore was handed over to the HKT Secretary Dr. Dilip Kumar Ghosh on Monday by Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Dhaka.

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Hindus in Bangladesh. Last year, Puja was organised in Bangladesh in 30,223 mandaps including 233 mandaps in the capital city Dhaka alone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Anurag Thakur discusses promotion of sports with Sports Ministers of States

AMN Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today virtually interacted with Sports Ministers of ...

“Delhi Capitals looking to better their Performance in IPL: Axar Patel

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel says his teammates, are looking to rep ...

Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team's ultimat ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz