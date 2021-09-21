Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina donates Tk 3 crore for Durga Puja in Bangladesh

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina donated Taka 3 crore to the Hindu Kalyan Trust (HKT) on the occasion of the Durga Puja, reports the official news agency BSS.

The cheque of Tk 3 crore was handed over to the HKT Secretary Dr. Dilip Kumar Ghosh on Monday by Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, the Principal Secretary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in Dhaka.

Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Hindus in Bangladesh. Last year, Puja was organised in Bangladesh in 30,223 mandaps including 233 mandaps in the capital city Dhaka alone.