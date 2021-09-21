India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
15th India-Nepal combined battalion-level military training exercise ‘SURYA KIRAN’ commences in Uttarakhand

WEB DESK

The 15th India-Nepal combined battalion-level military training exercise ‘SURYA KIRAN’ commenced at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand today. It will continue till 3rd October. During the exercise, an Infantry Battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will be training together to develop inter-operability and share their experience of counter-terrorism operations and disaster relief operations.

A traditional opening ceremony was organised to mark the commencement of the exercise in which both contingents marched in harmony to the Indian and Nepali military tunes. Lt Gen SS Mahal, GOC Uttar Bharat Area addressed the gathering and exhorted the contingents to train and strengthen mutual confidence, inter-operability and also to share best practices.

Earlier on Saturday, the Nepali Army contingent arrived at Pithoragarh and was accorded a traditional military reception. Around 650 defense personnel from both Armies are participating in the event.

