U.N. Chief, UK PM to hold roundtable of world leaders to address major gaps on emissions targets, climate finance

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a roundtable of world leaders today to address major gaps on emissions targets and climate finance. The closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the annual high-level week of the U.N. General Assembly will include leaders from a few dozen countries representing industrialized nations, emerging economies and vulnerable developing countries.

Selwin Hart, assistant secretary-general and special adviser to Mr Guterres on climate action said, the roundtable discussion aims to ensure a successful outcome at the U.N. climate conference being held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow.

A U.N. analysis of pledges under the Paris climate agreement released on Friday said that under current national pledges, global emissions would be 16 per cent higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 – far off the 45 per cent reduction by 2030 that scientists say is needed to stave off disastrous climate change.