Covid recovery rate further improves to 84.25 % in India

VINT WAHI

The Health Ministry has informed that in the last 24 hours, the nation registered 3,11,170 new COVID cases. Over 3,62,000 people have recovered and with this the recovery rate has further improved to stand at 84.25 per cent.

So far, over 2.7 crore people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country.

The cumulative share of active COVID cases in the country has declined to comprise nearly 14.66 per cent of the total reported cases.

Currently over 36.18 lakh people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic.

Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

The Health Ministry has informed that four thousand 77 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 2,70,284.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 31.48 crore.

The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours more than 18.32 lakh samples were tested in the country.