Covid positive cases on rise in Leh

Published On: By

AMN

In Leh, Covid positive cases are on the rise again. Total positive cases in the Union Territory Ladakh are at 135, while Leh district alone contributes to the UT total, with 130 cases. Kargil has five active positive cases as on Monday’s media bulletin. AIR correspondent reports that with the influx of labourers for the limited working season, the number of Covid positive cases is on the rise in Leh district. On Monday alone, Leh received Thirty Three covid positive cases to add to the tally of Total of 135 positive cases in Union Territory Ladakh.

Daily over a thousand passengers are arriving in Leh by air route. The district administration is screening the inbound passenger and conducting RTPCR tests as well, to contain the infection at the gate itself. Apart from that, the District Administration has advised the labour agencies and contractors to strictly follow the Covid SOPs. Leh DC Shrikant Suse also launched Web Portal and RoL Mobile App for the welfare of labour force.

In Leh, Nine positive cases are admitted in Covid hospital, 33 in Covid Care centre, 21 are in facility centre for treatment while 63 are receiving medication in home isolation.

On the other hand, schools for Sixth to Ninth classes opened from today. District administration is also making arrangements to vaccinate the teaching staff above 45 years from 1st April, on priority.

