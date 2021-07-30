Covid menace: Germany tightens entry rules for unvaccinated travelers

NEWS DESK

Amid concerns over rising Covid infection rates at holiday destinations, authorities in Germany has announced that from August 1 all inbound unvaccinated travelers will require to present a negative coronavirus test starting.

The move was approved by Germany’s Cabinet on Friday.

“All unvaccinated people entering Germany will have to be tested in the future — regardless of whether they come by plane, car or train,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said. “By this means, we will cut the risk of having additional infections brought in.”

The rule applies to all unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and older. Cross-border commuters and those traveling through the country in transit are exempt from the testing mandate.

Vaccinated people and those who have recovered from the virus will also be exempt.

Tests could soon be required for all arrivals in Germany

Marcel Klinge, who belongs to the business-friendly Free Democratic Party in Germany’s Bundestag, criticized the new testing rule, saying it would hurt the tourism sector.

Previously, unvaccinated travelers arriving in Germany would only have to present a negative COVID test if they arrived by plane. Those entering by road, rail or sea were not required to do so.

However, the rules are stricter for travelers entering Germany from “high-risk” countries such as Brazil, as these individuals must be tested even if they have received the jab.