COVID CRISIS:Night curfew to be imposed in four districts of Uttar Pradesh

AMN

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose night curfew in few districts of the state. These districts are Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. The night curfew will be effective from tonight and it’s timing is different for every district. In Lucknow, the night curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 6am, and will continue till April 30.

District magistrate of Kanpur has said the eight-hour night curfew will come into force in the district between 10pm and 6am till April 30. Varanasi will observe a week-long curfew starting from 9 pm tonight. In Prayagraj, the night curfew will come into effect from 10pm and will continue till 8am.

Meanwhile All educational institutes, colleges and coaching institutes in Lucknow except medical and nursing colleges will remain closed till 15th April.