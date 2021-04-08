COVID CRISIS: Night curfew comes into effect in many cities across India
PM holds “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021” with students, teachers and parents
Canada: ‘Stay at home’ order announced in Ontario
‘World Health Day’; PM Modi calls upon people to keep focus on fighting COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2021 11:42:37      انڈین آواز

COVID CRISIS:Night curfew to be imposed in four districts of Uttar Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose night curfew in few districts of the state. These districts are Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. The night curfew will be effective from tonight and it’s timing is different for every district. In Lucknow, the night curfew will be imposed from 9pm to 6am, and will continue till April 30.

District magistrate of Kanpur has said the eight-hour night curfew will come into force in the district between 10pm and 6am till April 30. Varanasi will observe a week-long curfew starting from 9 pm tonight. In Prayagraj, the night curfew will come into effect from 10pm and will continue till 8am.

Meanwhile All educational institutes, colleges and coaching institutes in Lucknow except medical and nursing colleges will remain closed till 15th April.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Odisha CM felicitates star cyclist Swasti Singh

WEB DESK Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated star cyclist Swasti Singh. Praising her eff ...

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champion Argentina 4-3

AMN / Buenos Aires India thwarted reigning Olympic Champion Argentina's comeback bid to register a 4-3 vict ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz