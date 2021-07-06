COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 98.62 per cent in Haryana

AMN

The COVID positivity rate is on decline and recovery rate is increasing every day in Haryana, which has gone up to 98.62 per cent.

As per data released by the Health Department last evening, 54 new COVID cases were reported in the state and 117 patients discharged after recovery from the hospitals. Ten deaths were also reported yesterday.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, even though the COVID situation is improving, the state needs to remain vigilant and follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour.