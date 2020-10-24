COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 89.78% in India

AMN

The Health Ministry today said more than 70 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 infection in the country. In the last 24 hours, more than 67 thousand have recovered.

The Ministry said, ten States and Union Territories are contributing 81 per cent of the high number of daily Recoveries. The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has now reached 89.78 per cent. The actual caseload currently comprises only 8.71 per cent of the total positive cases.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over six lakh 80 thousand. In the last 24 hours, 53 thousand 370 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 78 lakh. In the same period, 650 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 17 thousand 956.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is 1.51 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.