Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi address rallies
Finance Ministry releases Rs. 6,000 crore to states as GST revenue
Govt imposes stock limit to check rise in onion prices
India gets Chairmanship of Governing Body of ILO after 35 years
US approves sale of weapons systems worth around 1.8 billion dollar to Taiwan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2020 12:10:35      انڈین آواز

COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 89.78% in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Health Ministry today said more than 70 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 infection in the country. In the last 24 hours, more than 67 thousand have recovered.

The Ministry said, ten States and Union Territories are contributing 81 per cent of the high number of daily Recoveries. The country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has now reached 89.78 per cent. The actual caseload currently comprises only 8.71 per cent of the total positive cases.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is over six lakh 80 thousand. In the last 24 hours, 53 thousand 370 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 78 lakh. In the same period, 650 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 17 thousand 956.

Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is 1.51 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi capitals by 59 runs

AMN In IPL Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy pick ...

Thrilled to be back on the playing field: Jr women Hockey striker Mumtaz Khan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Talented young forward Mumtaz Khan is thrilled to be back on the playing fiel ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اضافے کو روکنے کیلئے ذخیرے کی حد مقرر کی

حکومت نے آج کہا کہ اس نے ملک میں پیاز کی قیمتوں میں اعتدال پید ...

دنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کا مسلسل پھيلاؤ

WEB DESKدنيا بھر ميں کورونا وائرس کے متاثرين کی تعداد 41.38 ملين ہو ...

برطانيہ اور جاپان کے درميان آزاد تجارت کا معاہدہ

WEB DESK برطانيہ اور جاپان نے آزاد تجارت کے معاہدے پر دستخط کر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!