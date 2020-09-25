COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 81.74%

AMN

The country is registering a continuous increase in the number of patients who recovered from COVID-19. With over 81 thousand people recovering in the last 24 hours the total number of recovered patients now stand at over 47 lakh 56 thousand.

The overall recovery rate has now reached 81.74 per cent. The Health Ministry has said the gap between recovered cases and active cases is progressively growing wide. The Actual caseload of the country currently comprises 16.67 per cent of the total positive cases. The number of recovered patients has now overtaken the active cases by nearly 5 times.

In the last 24 hours, 86 thousand 52 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 58 lakh 18 thousand 571. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 9 lakh 70 thousand 116. In the last 24 hours, one thousand 141 deaths have been reported taking the toll to 92 thousand 290.