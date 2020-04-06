COVID-19 confirmed cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 303

AMN

The total COVID-19 Positive cases have gone up to 303 in Andhra Pradesh. Atleast 37 new positive cases have been recorded from 9 am to evening today. In this, 18 positive cases from Kurnool.

Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore 08, West Godavari 05, YSR Kadapa 04 and one each in Krishna and Prakasam Districts in AP. With these 37 positive cases, the total number of Covid Positive cases has jumped up to 303. Atleast 121 persons are in Quarantine Centres in Visakhaptnam District as per the District Collector, B. VinayChand. Among them 45 are in Railway Hospital. In Visakhapaatnam District, 4434 beds are available for Isolation in 25 Centres.