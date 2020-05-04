COVID-19: Central teams to be deployed to 20 districts with highest number of cases

AMN

As many as 20 Central Public Health Teams from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have been formed and are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

These districts are Mumbai (Maharashtra), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Delhi (South East), Delhi (Central), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Thane (Maharashtra), Surat (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Kolkata (West Bengal), Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Vadodara (Gujarat), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

These teams will support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts and cities. The teams will assist the State Governments.