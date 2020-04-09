3,31,705 people recovered from coronavirus
Bolsonaro thanks PM Modi for helping Brazil tackle COVID-19 outbreak
Global chemical weapons watchdog blames Syria for toxic attacks
Trump thanks India for allowing Hydroxychloroquine export to US
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 88,630
Dhaka court issues death warrant against captured Mujib killer
411 patients recovered in India so far
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Apr 2020 05:47:27      انڈین آواز
Ad

Covid-19 cases on rise in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Cases Coronavirus are rise in the state of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, the number of corona virus-infected persons has increased to 413 after 30 new cases of corona were reported today. Inspite of curfew and lockdown, universities, colleges and schools of the State have been using technology solutions to keep connect students with their teachers to make their studies smoothly.

There are three hundred government colleges in the state and around 4 lakh 25 thousand students are enrolled. In order to provide guidance to the students at the time of lockdown, an action plan was prepared by the State Higher Education Department. The teachers have been instructed to create e-lectures under the Work from Home and also directed to guide the students through various Social Media Platforms. Minister of State for Higher Education Shri Bhanwar Singh Bhati told media that about 5 thousand lectures have been recorded, so far. More than 2 lakh 65 thousand students have also joined various platforms for E-studies.

Apart from this, many government universities have also started E-classes for students while Several Private schools had already started using E-platforms to connect with their students

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

“I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed”- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Ad

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!