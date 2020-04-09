Covid-19 cases on rise in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP

WEB DESK

Cases Coronavirus are rise in the state of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, the number of corona virus-infected persons has increased to 413 after 30 new cases of corona were reported today. Inspite of curfew and lockdown, universities, colleges and schools of the State have been using technology solutions to keep connect students with their teachers to make their studies smoothly.

There are three hundred government colleges in the state and around 4 lakh 25 thousand students are enrolled. In order to provide guidance to the students at the time of lockdown, an action plan was prepared by the State Higher Education Department. The teachers have been instructed to create e-lectures under the Work from Home and also directed to guide the students through various Social Media Platforms. Minister of State for Higher Education Shri Bhanwar Singh Bhati told media that about 5 thousand lectures have been recorded, so far. More than 2 lakh 65 thousand students have also joined various platforms for E-studies.

Apart from this, many government universities have also started E-classes for students while Several Private schools had already started using E-platforms to connect with their students