Country's borders to remain closed, economy to open: New Zealand PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that the country’s borders will remain closed until at least the end of 2021. She said an elimination strategy was the best way to keep Covid-19 out and the economy open. Ms Ardern stressed that the priority is vaccinating the whole population by the end of this year.

New Zealand is seen as one of the most successful countries in the world in controlling the coronavirus pandemic as it has recorded just 26 deaths in a population of under five million people. Some vaccinated travellers will be able to participate in a pilot from October through December this year, wherein they can travel and self-isolate at home.

In a speech at a forum about reconnecting New Zealanders to the world, Ms Ardern said that the country plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early 2022.

