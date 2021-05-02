Counting underway for Panchayat Elections in Uttar Pradesh

AMN

Counting of votes is underway for Panchayat Elections in Uttar Pradesh with strict Covid-19 protocols. Results will be announced every hour. It may take 36 to 72 hours for the final result to come. During the counting of votes, Covid-19 protocols are being strictly followed. State Election Commission has completely banned victory processions.

Medical health desks have been opened at all counting centres where a doctor is present with medicines. Those showing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cold and cough are not being allowed at the counting centres. Everyone entering the counting centre has to undergo thermal scanning. Arrangements have been made for sanitiser, soap and water at the counting centres. Everyone visiting the centres will have to wear a mask and maintain social distancing compulsorily. State Election Commission has also directed against any crowding or gathering outside the counting centres.

Violation of the instructions will be met with legal action under Section-188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section-51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Voting for the four phase panchayat polls ended on April 29.

Earlier yesterday, Supreme Court allowed the counting after Uttar Pradesh government and state election commission assured the court to follow Covid protocols. Apex court also said that no rallies will be allowed after the announcement of the election results.