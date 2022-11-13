FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Nov 2022 12:38:37      انڈین آواز

COP27 focuses on Food Security across the world

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Adaptation and agriculture thematic day at COP27 in Egypt focused on how the world will feed eight billion people. Throughout the day, a series of sessions and initiatives shed light on pathways forward on adaptation and climate resilient agriculture.

The focus comes at a particularly challenging year for food security as 37 million people now face starvation in the Greater Horn of Africa after four consecutive droughts; In Pakistan, unprecedented floods have battered the country’s major agricultural regions; and record-breaking temperatures across Europe and the US have led to drastically reduced crop yields. Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has caused global shortages and price hikes in wheat, oilseeds and fertiliser.

Four initiatives were taken in today’s session to address transformation of agrifood systems, the integration of climate responses to peace and security, the improvement of the quality of life of the most vulnerable in Africa by 2030, and delivery of healthy diets respectively. The inititives are Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation (FAST), Climate Responses for Sustaining Peace, Decent Life for a Climate Resilient Africa, and Initiative on Climate Action and Nutrition (I-CAN). COP27 President Sameh Shoukry said the new initiative will increase climate finance contributions for agriculture and food systems to support the most vulnerable communities .

By dedicating an entire day to Adaptation and Agriculture, COP27 brought together diverse voices from policymakers, scientists, researchers, civil society, and government, who can share their successes and help communities that also need to achieve their sustainable development goals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

Editors Guild of India elects office bearers unopposed

Seema Mustafa President EGI AMN / NEW DELHI The Annual General Meeting of the Editors Guild of India for ...

RELIGION

Guru Nanak Jayanti being celebrated with religious fervour

Guru Nanak Jayanti being celebrated with religious fervour

AMN / WEB DESK Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is being celebrated with religious fervour across India and i ...

Chhath Puja celebrated in different parts of India with traditional devotion

Chhath Puja celebrated in different parts of India with traditional devotion

Staff Reporter Chhath Puja is being celebrated in different parts of the country particularly Bihar,UP and ...

@Powered By: Logicsart