Constitution Has Been Driving Force behind Socio-Economic Changes in India, Says Lok Sabha Speaker

A AKHTER / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that Members should adopt the excellent tradition of meaningful and constructive dialogue in both the Houses of Parliament. Recalling the glorious traditions of Constituent Assembly, he said that the Members of the Constituent Assembly held different ideologies but deliberated on every article, expressing their agreement and disagreement with full dignity and respect.

Delivering the welcome address on the occasion of 10th Samvidhan Diwas organised in Samvidhan Sadan, Birla urged all the Members of Parliament to adopt these highest traditions of meaningful and respectful dialogue in Legislatures.

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu; Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and Members of Parliament graced the occasion which commemorated the 75th Anniversary of adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The theme of this year’s Samvidhan Diwas is “Humara Samvidhan, Humara Swabhimaan.”

Shri Birla remembered Baba Saheb Ambedkar ’s contribution in framing of the Constitution and said that it helps us understand the thoughts of constituent assembly members about our society.

He said that the Constitution has been the driving force behind social and economic changes in the country and the nation is moving towards the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ through collective efforts and with great resolve in “Kartavya Kaal”.

Shri Birla also urged the Members of Parliament to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of adoption of the Constitution as “Utsav” in their respective constituencies with public participation, to strengthen the spirit of “Nation First.”

Highlighting that the Constitution is not just a legal guide but also a comprehensive social document, Shri Birla noted that the Constitution has ensured the smooth functioning through mutual harmonization of the three pillars of democracy—Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary. He added that over these 75 years, all three branches have served the nation with excellence.

Mentioning that the greatest feature of the Constitution is its adaptability, Shri Birla noted that during these 75 years, many important amendments have been made which reflect the changing needs and expectations of the people. He added that in these 75 years, under the guidance of the Constitution, the Parliament has brought about social and economic changes in the lives of the common people, which have strengthened the faith of the people in democracy.

He was happy to note that the construction of the new Parliament building has provided a new momentum and strength to the nation’s prosperity and potential.

A commemorative Coin and Stamp was released on the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution of India. The dignitaries also released two books titled “Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey”. In addition to these publications, a booklet dedicated to the Art of Constitution of India was also released. Two new versions of the Constitution of India in Sanskrit and Maithili were also released. A Short Film Presentation dedicated to the glory of the Indian Constitution, its making and historical journey was shown to the distinguished gathering.