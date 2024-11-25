Both houses of Parliament adjourned amid ruckus over Adani bribery case, Manipur

AMN / NEW DELHI

Both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned for the day amid the opposition’s ruckus on alleged bribery charges against Adani business group, Manipur and other issues. The session will now reconvene on Wednesday, November 27.

Presiding officer, Sandhya Ray adjourned the session in Lok Sabha till Wednesday soon after the lower house convened at 12 noon. The Congress and other opposition parties staged protests demanding a discussion on Manipur violence and bribery charges against the Adani group.

On the first day of the Winter Session, when the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 11.45 AM after the first adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged opposition Members to allow the House to function normally.

As the noisy scenes prevailed, he adjourned the house for the day. Earlier, when the House met in the morning, the Chairman rejected adjournment notices given by the Opposition MPs on the alleged bribery charges against the business group, Manipur violence and other issues.

The Chairman said the notices are not in conformity with the directions given by the Chair earlier. He said this session is taking place coinciding with 75 years of adoption of the Constitution and urged members to present exemplary highest standards to fulfil the aspirations of people.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge tried to speak over the issue of alleged bribery charges against the business group but he was not allowed.

Following this Members from Congress, Left, DMK, RJD, AAP and others created noisy scenes in the House leading to the adjournment till 11.45.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House again met at 12 noon after first adjournment, Members from Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK and others created uproar over the issues including alleged bribery charges against a particular business group, reported violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Amid the pandemonium, the presiding officer adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, as the Lower House assembled on the first day of the session it paid tributes to two of its sitting Members Vasantrao Chavan and Sheikh Nurul Islam who passed away recently.

Later Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon as a mark of respect. The House also made obituary references about three of its former Members.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs, who are members of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his office today.

Talking to media persons after the meeting TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, Lok Sabha Speaker was informed that the JPC chairman is not listening to opposition members and the report cannot be given in a hurry.

Mr Banerjee added that the speaker respected the sentiments of the opposition members and assured them that he will extend the timeline to submit the report.

The Rajya Sabha also paid tributes to six of its former Members who passed away recently. Both the House will meet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BJP today came down heavily on the opposition following disruption in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session.

Talking to media outside Parliament, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that opposition is desperate after its defeat in Maharashtra Assembly polls, He said, opposition’s conduct is inappropriate.

On the other hand, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said, the alleged bribery charges against a particular group is one of the most important issues which Parliament has to discuss. He said, Parliament is the forum to take up these issues.