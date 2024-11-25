Year-long celebrations of 75 years of Constitution adoption to begin on Nov 26

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government has announced year-long celebrations beginning tomorrow to commemorate the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution of India. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. The year-long celebrations across the country will continue till the 26th of November, 2025.

On the 26th of November, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on the 26th of January, 1950. Providing details about the activities to be undertaken as part of the celebrations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in New Delhi that a grand event will be organized at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, where President Droupadi Murmu will address the members of both Houses of Parliament. He said that this is not just a celebration of Parliament but a celebration of the entire country. Mr Rijiju appealed to the public to participate in various activities organized as part of the commemoration of 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

The celebrations are being conducted under the campaign tagline “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan” and aim to honour the contributions of the Constitution’s makers while reiterating the core values enshrined in it.

Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the year-long celebrations will be conducted under the campaign “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan.” He said various activities will be organized at the village and district levels. Mr Meghwal also highlighted that the initiative aims to emphasize the significant contributions of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in shaping the Constitution, along with the remarkable efforts of 15 exceptional women who were part of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution.