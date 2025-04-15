IJR Report Highlights Stark Gender Bias in Indian Police System

The IJR’s findings reveal that despite some pockets of progress, the fundamental structures of justice in India remain deeply flawed. The fact that less than 0.05% of the total police force comprises women in senior ranks like Superintendents and Director-Generals is a damning indictment of the lack of gender diversity in leadership.

R. Suryamurthy

A hard-hitting report released today lays bare the stark realities of India’s struggling justice delivery system, arming its critical assessment with damning numbers that expose profound failures and entrenched inequalities. The 2025 India Justice Report (IJR) reveals that in a staggering police force of 20.3 lakh, fewer than 1000 women hold senior officer positions, underscoring a systemic gender bias at the highest levels. This report paints a concerning picture of a justice system grappling with crippling vacancies, stark social disparities, and a chronic underfunding of crucial support mechanisms.

The IJR’s findings reveal that despite some pockets of progress, the fundamental structures of justice in India remain deeply flawed. The fact that less than 0.05% of the total police force comprises women in senior ranks like Superintendents and Director-Generals is a damning indictment of the lack of gender diversity in leadership. Even when considering non-IPS officers, the total number of women officers barely surpasses 25,000, representing a mere 8% of the total officer cadre of 3.1 lakh. Alarmingly, 90% of women within the police are confined to the constabulary ranks, highlighting a severe blockage in their professional advancement.

While the IJR once again places southern states at the top of the rankings – with Karnataka retaining its first position among the 18 Large and Mid-sized states, followed by Andhra Pradesh (climbing to second from fifth in 2022), Telangana (third), and Kerala (fourth) – this regional success cannot mask the widespread systemic deficiencies plaguing the majority of the country. Karnataka stands out as the only state to meet its caste quotas (SC, ST, and OBC) in both the police and the district judiciary, a stark contrast to the national trend.

The report exposes the chasm between policy and practice with the irrefutable statistic that not a single state or Union Territory meets its own reserved quotas for women in the police force. This failure is compounded by the inadequate representation of Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs) within the judiciary. At the district level, only 5% of judges belong to STs and 14% are from SCs. While the representation is slightly better within the police at 12% for STs and 17% for SCs, these figures still fall significantly short of reflecting the social diversity of the nation.

The IJR provides concrete numbers to illustrate the debilitating impact of vacancies across the justice sector. The judiciary is operating with a 33% vacancy among High Court judges and a 21% shortfall in the district judiciary. This translates to an unbearable workload, with some High Courts like Allahabad and Madhya Pradesh facing a caseload of 15,000 cases per judge. The police force is similarly strained, with a 28% officer vacancy and a 21% vacancy among constables, resulting in a national police to population ratio of just 120 police persons per lakh population, far below the suggested international standard of 222. Prisons are also severely understaffed, with a 28% vacancy among officers, 28% in cadre staff, and a staggering 44% in correctional staff. The shortage of medical officers is particularly alarming at 43%, leading to a national average of 775 prisoners per doctor, drastically exceeding the Model Prison Manual’s benchmark of 300 prisoners per doctor.

The report paints a stark numerical picture of the crisis within India’s prisons. The national average occupancy rate stands at over 131%, with Uttar Pradesh recording a shocking statistic where 1 in every 3 prisons had an occupancy rate exceeding 250% in 2022. This overcrowding is further exacerbated by the fact that over two-thirds (76%) of prisoners are undertrials, with the share of those spending 3-5 years in prison nearly doubling from 3.4% in 2012 to 6% in 2022, and those spending over 5 years tripling from 0.8% to 2.6% in the same period.

The IJR’s analysis of budgetary allocations reveals a concerning misprioritization. The national per capita spend on legal aid is a paltry Rs 6.46 per annum, while the spend on police has grown by 55% over six years, reaching a national average of nearly Rs 1300. The stark contrast highlights a significant underinvestment in ensuring access to justice for the marginalized. Furthermore, the national average share of the training budget within the police budget remains critically low at just 1.25%.

Justice (Retd.) Madan B. Lokur minced no words, stating that the failure to properly equip frontline justice providers leads to a fracturing of public trust. Ms. Maja Daruwala, Chief Editor of the IJR, emphasized the urgency of reform, highlighting that the promise of equal rights will remain hollow without a well-resourced justice system. The report’s data undeniably supports these critical assessments, leaving little room for complacency.

The 2025 India Justice Report, armed with irrefutable numbers, paints a concerning picture of a justice system struggling to deliver on its fundamental mandate. The shockingly low representation of women in senior police ranks, the pervasive issue of vacancies, the dire state of prison infrastructure, and the inadequate budgetary allocations all demand urgent and radical reform. These are not just statistics; they represent real people being denied timely and equitable justice. The report serves as a powerful call for accountability and a demand for immediate and sustained action to address these deep-rooted systemic failures before the very foundation of justice in India is irrevocably weakened.