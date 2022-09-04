Congress’s rally not against price rise but to save a family: BJP

Staff Reporter

The BJP today criticised Congress for its rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, saying it is not against price rise but to save a family. Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore said, it is an attempt to relaunch Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He added that Congress has lost 90 percent of the elections since 2014 and in Uttar Pradesh, the party lost its deposit on more than 90 percent of seats. Colonel Rathore said, Congress is a team in which no one wants to be the captain. He came down heavily on Rajasthan Chief Minister over the issue of crime against women in the state saying Mr. Ashok Gehlot is busy relaunching Mr. Gandhi instead of focusing on law and order.

The Congress has organised a rally in the national capital to protest the issue of rising prices of essential commodities. Senior party leaders are attending it.