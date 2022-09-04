FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Sep 2022 05:47:22      انڈین آواز

Congress’s rally not against price rise but to save a family: BJP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The BJP today criticised Congress for its rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, saying it is not against price rise but to save a family. Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore said, it is an attempt to relaunch Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He added that Congress has lost 90 percent of the elections since 2014 and in Uttar Pradesh, the party lost its deposit on more than 90 percent of seats. Colonel Rathore said, Congress is a team in which no one wants to be the captain. He came down heavily on Rajasthan Chief Minister over the issue of crime against women in the state saying Mr. Ashok Gehlot is busy relaunching Mr. Gandhi instead of focusing on law and order.

The Congress has organised a rally in the national capital to protest the issue of rising prices of essential commodities. Senior party leaders are attending it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International ...

Durand Football: East Bengal beat Mumbai City but crash out 

Harpal Singh Bedi Kolkata, 03 September :  East Bengal (EB)  got be ...

Durand Football: Army Red beat Hyderabad 1-0 but crash out of the contention

Harpal Singh Bedi / Imphal, 03 September Army Red piped   fancied Hyderabad   1-0 but that was not ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart