Congress Working Committee opposes SIR campaign in Bihar

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), in its political resolution, opposed the special voter list revision campaign being carried out in Bihar. The CWC meeting was held today in Patna under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting, which lasted for more than four hours, discussed several issues and passed resolutions. Apart from this, several national and international issues were also discussed in the meeting.

For the first time in over eighty years, the CWC meeting was held in Bihar. Meanwhile, the BJP has termed the Congress Working Committee meeting a mere show. Senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the Congress-RJD leaders are nervous after seeing the popularity of the NDA’s double-engine government.