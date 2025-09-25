The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

Congress Working Committee opposes SIR campaign in Bihar

Sep 25, 2025

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 12:46 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Congress Working Committee opposes special voter list revision campaign in Bihar

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), in its political resolution, opposed the special voter list revision campaign being carried out in Bihar. The CWC meeting was held today in Patna under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting, which lasted for more than four hours, discussed several issues and passed resolutions. Apart from this, several national and international issues were also discussed in the meeting.

For the first time in over eighty years, the CWC meeting was held in Bihar. Meanwhile, the BJP has termed the Congress Working Committee meeting a mere show. Senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the Congress-RJD leaders are nervous after seeing the popularity of the NDA’s double-engine government.

Related Post

POLITICS

BJP Questions Congress for Holding CWC Meeting in Patna After 85 Years

Sep 25, 2025
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Congress, RJD-led Grand Alliance releases 1st part of Bihar elections manifesto

Sep 25, 2025
POLITICS REGIONAL AWAAZ

Jammu and Kashmir’s Crucial Rajya Sabha Polls Set for Oct 24

Sep 24, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

देसी तमंचों के लिए देसी गोलियां बनाने वाला गिरफ्तार

25 September 2025 12:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

BJP Questions Congress for Holding CWC Meeting in Patna After 85 Years

25 September 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Congress Working Committee opposes SIR campaign in Bihar

25 September 2025 12:46 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Congress, RJD-led Grand Alliance releases 1st part of Bihar elections manifesto

25 September 2025 12:45 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments