BJP Questions Congress for Holding CWC Meeting in Patna After 85 Years

Sep 25, 2025

BJP has criticised the Congress party for convening its working committee meeting in Patna after 85 years, questioning their sudden concern for Bihar. Briefing the media in New Delhi, senior party leader and Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said the Congress party’s sudden interest in Bihar is motivated by political gains. He said, Congress never gave importance to the State of Bihar. Mr Prasad alleged that the Congress party did not let Jagjivan Ram become the Prime Minister of India, and arrested the great leader of the freedom movement, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, which led to the failure of his kidneys.

