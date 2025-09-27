The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

Amit Shah Interacts with BJP Workers, Discusses Bihar Poll Preparation

Sep 27, 2025

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 12:59 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held an interaction with party workers and leaders in Bettiah, West Champaran district, regarding the Bihar Assembly elections. The programme was attended by present and former MLAs, MPs, MLCs from Saran, East Champaran, and West Champaran, along with BJP district presidents, members of the party’s core committee, and mandal presidents. After the meeting, BJP leader Dr Sanjay Jaiswal informed that Mr Shah held detailed discussions about the upcoming elections in Bihar.

Related Post

POLITICS

BJP Questions Congress for Holding CWC Meeting in Patna After 85 Years

Sep 25, 2025
POLITICS

Congress Working Committee opposes SIR campaign in Bihar

Sep 25, 2025
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Congress, RJD-led Grand Alliance releases 1st part of Bihar elections manifesto

Sep 25, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Sonam Wangchuk, arrested under NSA over Ladakh violence, shifted to Jodhpur jail

27 September 2025 1:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Security Deployed Across Leh as District Observes Section 163 Restrictions

27 September 2025 1:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS

Amit Shah Interacts with BJP Workers, Discusses Bihar Poll Preparation

27 September 2025 12:59 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Tata Motors Launches Ace Gold+ Diesel Mini-Truck at Rs. 5.52 Lakh*

27 September 2025 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments