Amit Shah Interacts with BJP Workers, Discusses Bihar Poll Preparation

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held an interaction with party workers and leaders in Bettiah, West Champaran district, regarding the Bihar Assembly elections. The programme was attended by present and former MLAs, MPs, MLCs from Saran, East Champaran, and West Champaran, along with BJP district presidents, members of the party’s core committee, and mandal presidents. After the meeting, BJP leader Dr Sanjay Jaiswal informed that Mr Shah held detailed discussions about the upcoming elections in Bihar.