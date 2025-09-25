Congress, RJD-led Grand Alliance releases 1st part of Bihar elections manifesto

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 12:45 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / Patna

The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance in Bihar on Wednesday released the first part of their joint election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections, making several announcements for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs). After the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the constituent parties of the Grand Alliance released the Ati-Pichhda Nyay Sankalp (Resolution for Justice to EBCs) in Patna today.

In the resolution, the alliance promised 30 per cent reservation for the EBCs in various posts in municipal bodies and panchayati institutions. In addition, it pledged to enact a law for the EBCs on the lines of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The alliance further stated that if the opposition parties form the government after the Assembly elections, the reservation limit would be increased beyond 50 per cent in proportion to the population, and a proposal would be sent to the central government to include it in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution to protect it from judicial review.

The alliance also promised to provide free land to homeless people from the EBC, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories for building houses. Under this scheme, five decimal of land would be allotted in rural areas and three decimal in urban areas. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, along with senior leaders of the Left parties, released the document.

The resolution further stated that, after the formation of the government, half of the seats for admission under the Right to Education Act in private schools would be reserved for EBCs, OBCs, SCs, and STs. It also promised reservations for these groups in contracts worth 25 crore rupees. The Grand Alliance also pledged to implement reservations in admissions across all private educational institutions in the state. Additionally, it announced the formation of a high-powered regulatory authority to ensure compliance with reservation provisions.

Congress Working Committee opposes special voter list revision campaign in Bihar

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), in its political resolution, opposed the special voter list revision campaign being carried out in Bihar. The CWC meeting was held today in Patna under the chairmanship of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting, which lasted for more than four hours, discussed several issues and passed resolutions. Apart from this, several national and international issues were also discussed in the meeting.

For the first time in over eighty years, the CWC meeting was held in Bihar. Meanwhile, the BJP has termed the Congress Working Committee meeting a mere show. Senior party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the Congress-RJD leaders are nervous after seeing the popularity of the NDA’s double-engine government.