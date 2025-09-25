NCW directs Delhi Police to arrest of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati immediately

Last Updated on September 25, 2025 12:27 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

The National Commission for Women has written to Delhi Police Commissioner directing immediate arrest of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who is accused of sexual harassment, including those under the EWS scholarship program.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has taken suo motu cognizance of the case involving the accused, who is the Director and a member of the management committee of a private institute in New Delhi. In the letter, the NCW Chairperson also asked for a thorough and expeditious investigation of the case and protection and counselling for the victims.

She has also sought a detailed status report in the matter within 3 days. As per the commission, the reports indicate that the accused used obscene language, made unwanted advances, and the faculty and staff allegedly pressured students to comply with his illegal demands.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, formerly known as Swami Parthasarathy, in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, has been accused of sexual harassment by over a dozen students. He was accused of harassing students pursuing management diploma courses on EWS scholarships. Chaitanyananda Saraswati was accused of luring students with fake UN jobs. His car also had a UN diplomatic number plate. Although this number plate was fake, he was creating the illusion that he was affiliated with the UN. However, an investigation is underway to find out where he got the UN number plate from.

Statements of 32 women students were recorded

According to India TV during the enquiry, statements of 32 women students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp and text messages, as well as unwanted physical contact by the accused.

Despite raids and surveillance, the accused remains on the run. The complaint was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

According to police, the accused is a member of the management committee of the institute. During the enquiry, the statements of 32 female PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) students under the EWS scholarship at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management were recorded.

Police said some faculty members and administrators also pressured students to comply with his demands.

Case registered against Swami Chaitanyananda

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with 16 victims later deposing before a magistrate.

Investigation also found in the institute’s basement a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate — 39 UN 1 — allegedly used by Saraswati. Another FIR was lodged on August 25, and the vehicle was seized. Officials said the accused has been evading arrest since.

During the investigation, Delhi Police found that the accused baba is a resident of Odisha and has been living in the national capital for about 12 years.

Two cases of molestation registered against Swami in Odisha

Before this incident came to the limelight, two cases of molestation were registered against him in Odisha – first in 2009 and second in 2016.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Swami Chaitanyananda was constantly changing his location, and his mobile phone was almost non-existent. Police said his last location was found around Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Police say efforts are underway to trace Swami

Police said efforts are underway to trace Saraswati, and multiple teams have been formed. And various teams are keeping a strict vigil at airports to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Investigators added that statements from students, faculty members, and staff are being cross-verified, while digital evidence, including messages and call records, has been collected as part of the probe.