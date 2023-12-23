इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2023 11:36:01      انڈین آواز

Congress rejig: Priyanka relieved of UP charge, Sachin Pilot gets key role

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

In a major Congress reshuffle ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress party today relieved Priyanka Gandhi from the post of AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Avinash Pandey has replaced Priyanka as Congress party’s general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

The party has not assigned any new state to Priyanka, however, she continues to be the general secretary “without any assigned portfolio.”

Sachin Pilot, who was without any major organisational post since his 2020 rebellion against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, has been appointed as AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh. This is the first time Pilot has been assigned major responsibility.

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given the responsibility of AICC in-charge in Maharashtra. Mukul Wasnik has been the in-charge of Gujarat, while Jitendra Singh will look after Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Randeep Singh Surjewala has got Karnataka, while Delhi and Haryana went to Deepak Babaria. Kumari Selja will now look after Uttarakhand.

GS Mir has been given the role of AICC in-charge of Jharkhand as well as the additional charge of West Bengal.

The Congress has given Kerala, Lakshadweep and the additional charge of Telangana to Deepa Dasmunshi, Bihar to Mohan Prakash, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh to Dr Chellakumar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to Dr Ajoy Kumar, J&K to Bharatsingh Solanki, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh to Rajeev Shukla.

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will keep Rajasthan and Punjab has gone to Devender Yadav.

Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have gone to Manikrao Thakre, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur and Nagaland to Girish Chodankar, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar to Manickam Tagore.

Congress President kharge has also appointed Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, MP, CWC Member as In-Charge of Congress President’s Office, and Shri Pranav Jha as AICC Secretary, attached to Congress President’s Office, In-charge of Communication with immediate effect.

Image
Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس کے صدر ایمینویل میخوں اِس مرتبہ 75 ویں یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میں مہمان خصوصی ہوں گے

فرانس کے صدرایمینویل میخوں 75 ویں  یوم جمہوریہ تقریبات میںمہ ...

نفرت اورتفریق کی یہ سیاست ملک کو ترقی نہیں تباہی کے راستہ پر لے جانے والی ہے: مولانا ارشدمدنی

ملک کے سماجی تانے بانے سے چھیڑچھاڑ، ملک کے جمہوری ڈھانچہ کے ل ...

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور پر پیش کیا۔

انڈیا الائنس نے ملکارجن کھرگے کو وزیر اعظم کے امیدوار کے طور ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart