BJP meet take stock of preparedness for upcoming Lok Sabha elections for second day

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The meeting of the national office bearers of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) resumed for the second day at the party headquarters in New Delhi today.  The meeting is being chaired by the BJP Chief J P Nadda to take stock of its preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and chalk out strategies for upcoming programmes of the Party.

The meeting is being attended by State chiefs, general secretaries, in-charges, and other office bearers of the BJP. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting in the presence of the Party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders. The two-day meeting is also aimed to review the Party’s performance in the recently held Assembly polls. BJP’s organisational issues, as well as, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme will also be reviewed on the occasion. 

In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that they had a fruitful interaction on ways to deepen BJP’s connection with the people and elaborate on the party’s agenda of development.

