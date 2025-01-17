The Indian Awaaz

Jan 18, 2025
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with patients at AIIMS Delhi

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with patients waiting for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. During his visit last night, Mr Gandhi interacted with the patients and listened to the problems they were facing.

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha met the patients and families putting up on roads, footpaths and subways around AIIMS and enquired about their problems and grievances.

“Burden of disease, biting cold, and government insensitivity – today I met patients and their families outside AIIMS who have come from far and wide in search of treatment,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on Instagram.

