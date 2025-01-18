Bullet trains are not just transportation initiative but economic integration: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the India’s Bullet Train should be viewed not just as a transportation initiative, but as an engine for economic integration. After reviewing the progress of this project at Thane in Maharashtra, he shared positive updates on the progress of the project, noting that the work is advancing well.

The Minister pointed out that cities like Mumbai, Thane, Surat, and Ahmedabad are set to see a significant boost in economic activity once the project is completed, as it will strengthen connections and increase business opportunities.



During a review of the ongoing construction of a 21 km underground and undersea tunnel near Thane in Maharashtra, the minister confirmed that significant progress has been made. The tunnel, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, will run between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra. Out of the 21 km of tunneling, 16 km has been completed using Tunnel Boring Machines – TBM, with the remaining 5 km being constructed via the New Austrian Tunneling Method – NATM. The project also includes the construction of a 7 km undersea tunnel under Thane Creek.