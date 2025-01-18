The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Bullet trains are not just transportation initiative but economic integration: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jan 19, 2025
Bullet trains are not just transportation initiative but economic integration says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the India’s Bullet Train should be viewed not just as a transportation initiative, but as an engine for economic integration. After reviewing the progress of this project at Thane in Maharashtra, he shared positive updates on the progress of the project, noting that the work is advancing well.

The Minister pointed out that cities like Mumbai, Thane, Surat, and Ahmedabad are set to see a significant boost in economic activity once the project is completed, as it will strengthen connections and increase business opportunities.


During a review of the ongoing construction of a 21 km underground and undersea tunnel near Thane in Maharashtra, the minister confirmed that significant progress has been made. The tunnel, part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, will run between Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra. Out of the 21 km of tunneling, 16 km has been completed using Tunnel Boring Machines – TBM, with the remaining 5 km being constructed via the New Austrian Tunneling Method – NATM. The project also includes the construction of a 7 km undersea tunnel under Thane Creek.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM distributes over 65 lakh property cards under SVAMITVA Scheme

Jan 19, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacts with patients at AIIMS Delhi

Jan 18, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Piyush Goyal to visit Brussels from January 18-20, 2025

Jan 17, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel to release 735 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of Gaza ceasefire & hostage release deal with Hamas

19 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Reform commission recommends drop of secularism from Constitution

19 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

3 killed in Russian strike on Kyiv

19 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

Saif Ali Khan attack suspect detained in Chhattisgarh, Mumbai cops to question him

19 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment