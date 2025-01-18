PM distributes over 65 lakh property cards under SVAMITVA Scheme

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today distributed over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme to property owners through video conferencing. The property cards have been distributed in over 50 thousand villages across ten states and two Union Territories.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister termed this day historic for the rural economy. He said, over two crore 25 lakh property documents have been issued in the last five years since the implementation of SVAMITVA scheme.

Mr. Modi said, lack of proper property documents is a big problem which causes disputes. He said proper documentations of the property will facilitate getting loans from the banks, and protect from illegal encroachments.

The Prime Minister said, property documents will unlock the economic potential of one hundred lakh crore rupees in the country which will prove instrumental in the economic empowerment of people. The Prime Minister said, SVAMITVA scheme will make the rural economy the core pillar of development.

Mr. Modi said, the government is working on the digitization of land records and so far 23 crore Bhu Aadhar numbers have been issued. He said 98 percent land records have already been digitized in the country in the last seven to eight years.

He pointed out that with the availability of property rights, the problems of the Gram Panchayats will be resolved and they will also become financially empowered. He said, valid property documents will also make it easier to get a proper claim in case of a disaster.

The Prime Minister said, women will play a crucial role in building a developed India. He said, empowerment of women is the focus area of his government and women are placed at the centre of every major scheme.

SVAMITVA scheme aims to provide Record of Rights to property owners in village areas. The Svamitva scheme was launched in 2020 to enhance the economic development of rural India by providing a Record of Rights to households through advanced drone technology for surveying.

It also facilitates property monetization, enables access to institutional credit through bank loans, reduces property-related disputes, and supports better property assessments and property tax collection in rural areas.

The drone surveys have been completed in over three lakh 17 thousand villages so far, covering 92 per cent of the targeted areas. The scheme has reached full saturation in Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

The Drone surveys have also been completed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and several Union Territories.